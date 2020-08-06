Suspect arrested, charged in May homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Detectives with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested a subject Thursday they say was involved with the May 13 shooting death of 22-year-old Brein Metts.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, Peoria police responded to a call at the 1700 block of N. Great Oak Road for reported shots fired. No victims were located, nor were there any reports of a victim at the scene of the crime.

Shortly after that, Metts arrived at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with a gunshot wound before succumbing to his injuries and dying at the hospital. An investigation was launched by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to find the perpetrator.

During the course of the investigation, police officials said CID detectives managed to identify a suspect. 23-year-old Devonte P. Thompson was located Thursday by members of the Peoria Police Target Offender Unit and taken into custody without incident for an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Warrant.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon and was transported to Peoria County Jail.

