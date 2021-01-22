Suspect arrested in connection to death of Peoria woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday evening, Peoria Police arrested a man they say is responsible for the death of Mona R. Ellison.

Police arrested 42-year-old Christopher J. Sanders after the body of a missing woman was found in a densely wood area Thursday morning. Police said they found the body behind a multiunit residential structure.

Detectives with Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation which led them to identify Sanders as a suspect. Thursday evening, they believed Sanders left Peoria and was

headed south towards the greater St. Louis area and informed local authorities.

Police told detectives they managed to take Sanders into custody at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives transported Sanders back to the Peoria Police Department

to be interviewed.

Police arrested Sanders for first degree murder and transported him to the Peoria County Jail.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley is expected to conduct an autopsy later Friday.

No other information is available at this time. Those with any information related to this investigation, including relevant residential/business camera footage, are encouraged to contact Peoria Police Detective Matt Mocilan at (309) 494-8374 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.