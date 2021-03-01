Suspect arrested in connection to West Peoria shooting near North Western Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local police arrested a man Monday, March 1, who they say is responsible for a Friday night shooting that put one man in the hospital.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said at approximately 12:20 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Peoria P.D., and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Antonio M. Rambert at the intersection of South Kneer Avenue and West Grinnell Street.

At the time, Rambert was driving and managed to ram several police cars before being detained. During the arrest, police found two firearms and illegal drugs in his car.

Rambert was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and armed violence.

Rambert was booked into the Peoria County Jail.

The shooting took place in a West Peoria parking lot on North Western Avenue Friday night, Feb. 26. Asbell said officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim in the parking lot of Campus Corner around 7:25 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to OSF St. Francis via ambulance with serious injuries and was later released.