Suspect arrested in July homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following a homicide in July, the Peoria Police Department has announced an arrest has been made.

Rodney L. Herron, 29, was taken into custody in the 700 block of West Hampshire Road. He was transported to the Peoria Police Department for interview purposes, then subsequently arrested for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On July 31, officers responded to the 2700 block of West Latrobe for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male down in the yard of a residence.

Herron is now in the Peoria County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Roberto Vazquez at 309-494-8369.