PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Detectives have made an arrest in a shooting earlier this month that injured one person.

Near midnight on June 9, 2022, Peoria Police officers responded to the gas station near the area of Main and Ellis for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffered gunshot wounds to his left hand and wrist. He was then taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and is in stable condition.

During the course of this investigation, Peoria Police Detectives were able to identify a suspect

as 38-year-old Joseph L. Pate.

On Wednesday, Jun 29, Pate was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigations Division. He was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Pate has been transported to Peoria County Jail.