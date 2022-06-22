PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who injured Peoria Police officers while fleeing them in May was taken into custody Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 23-year-old Wilbert Tuson was arrested without incident In Kewanee, IL. at 11:34 a.m. by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On May 17, Peoria Police attempted to take Tuson into custody after locating him in a vehicle near War Memorial and Willow Knolls Drives.

Tuson fled at a high rate of speed and struck a Peoria Police squad car, which caused the driver’s side door to strike an officer. The vehicle also hit a second officer while fleeing. Both officers suffered minor injuries.

Tuson was arrested on multiple charges, including:

  • 2 counts of aggravated battery to police
  • No driver’s Licence
  • No insurance
  • Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
  • Reckless Driving
  • 2 counts of disregarding a traffic control device
  • Failure to signal
  • Speeding
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Failure to render aid.

Tuson has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.