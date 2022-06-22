PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who injured Peoria Police officers while fleeing them in May was taken into custody Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 23-year-old Wilbert Tuson was arrested without incident In Kewanee, IL. at 11:34 a.m. by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On May 17, Peoria Police attempted to take Tuson into custody after locating him in a vehicle near War Memorial and Willow Knolls Drives.

Tuson fled at a high rate of speed and struck a Peoria Police squad car, which caused the driver’s side door to strike an officer. The vehicle also hit a second officer while fleeing. Both officers suffered minor injuries.

Tuson was arrested on multiple charges, including:

2 counts of aggravated battery to police

No driver’s Licence

No insurance

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Reckless Driving

2 counts of disregarding a traffic control device

Failure to signal

Speeding

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Criminal damage to property

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

Leaving the scene of an accident

Failure to render aid.

Tuson has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.