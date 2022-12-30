BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police have released the identity of the stabbing suspect at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue Thursday.

According to a press release, 40-year-old Kenneth R. Alig of Bartonville was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Bartonville police responded to the scene on a report that a man had been stabbed at approximately 5:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered two employees engaged in an argument, where one had attacked another with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alig was taken to the Peoria County Jail.