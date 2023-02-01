PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making a terrorist threat. They are a suspect in two other related incidents and have been transported to Peoria County Jail.

The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) was the team that located Burks.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers

(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.