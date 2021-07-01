Suspect identified in Wednesday night Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect has been identified in a shooting that left one man with life threatening injuries.

Antrale Maricle, 19, is 6’2″ and approximately 300 lbs. He currently wears his hair in red braids.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Peoria Police Department by dialing 911 or Detective Roberto Vasquez at 309-494-8639.

The public is warned not to approach or attempt to detain Maricle as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

As previously reported, Wednesday evening at about 7:52 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street regarding a male shot.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders performed emergency life-saving measures, and he was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.