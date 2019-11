PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Police have a suspect in custody in relation to an attempted robbery of the Chinatown Kitchen.

At approximately 6 p.m., the restaurant located in the 1800 block of North Knoxville Avenue was robbed.

Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson said a male suspect is in custody.

No injuries have been reported the amount of money stolen is undetermined at this time.

