PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is in custody in relation to an arson at a Planned Parenthood Clinic in Peoria.

According to the FBI, the suspect is facing federal charges.

Peoria police stated that more information will be released later today.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire occurred on Jan. 15 at 11:32 p.m. No one was in Planned Parenthood at the time of the fire, but a firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000.

This story will be updated