PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the suspect police say was involved in a deadly Monday stabbing in Peoria.

The suspect, 19-year-old Damony Thompson, has been charged with mob action, relating to the death of 16-year-old Jawuan D. Lowe.

Thompson was originally charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in Monday’s fight near Hanssler Place and Bootz Avenue.

Thompson was also ordered to pre-trial services, and he cannot go within 300 feet of Lowe’s surviving twin brother.

The surviving twin was also charged with mob action in juvenile court.

Thompson claimed his actions were self-defense.

His bail is set at 10% of $25,000. His next court date is March 10.