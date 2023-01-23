STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning.

According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.

The officer was not injured.

Streator Police say the suspect is in good condition. The incident is currently being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.