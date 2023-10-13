LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle Police Department has identified both the victim of a deadly shooting Thursday night and the alleged triggerman but are withholding names pending notification of their families.

A detective with the LaSalle Police Department said the homicide is believed to be a domestic incident and that neither victim, a woman from Michigan, nor the triggerman, who later was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had any ties to the area.

The woman was found near a fuel pump at the Flying J truck stop in LaSalle just before 7:45 p.m. She had been shot in the head, according to the department. The assailant, the department said, had fled in a car prior to officers arriving.

Using evidence gathered at the scene, officers were able to identify who the shooter was and what type of car he was driving. They put out a national alert for the man and the car.

About three hours later, at about 11:45 p.m., the vehicle was spotted at a rest stop off Interstate 80 near Bettendorf, Iowa. As local police officers approached the car, they heard a gunshot and found the person inside dead.

This story will be updated when more information is available.