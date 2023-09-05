PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman who is accused of stabbing a woman to death in South Peoria last month has been taken into custody.

Almost immediately, Cathy A. Logan, 53, also known as “Tweety Bird” or “Tweet,” was identified as a suspect in the Aug. 10 death of Tanazisha Green, who was found at a South Peoria gas station in the 1000 block of South Western Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Logan was booked into the Peoria County Jail on Monday afternoon. Charges were first-degree murder and two warrants for failing to appear in court on two separate felony cases from Tazewell County.

Green was stabbed once in the chest, officials have said. She was initially conscious when rescue workers arrived. Her condition worsened at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center about 40 minutes later.

Peoria police have not yet commented on her arrest. WMBD is basing this story on the fact that she was booked into the county jail on the same incident number as the Green homicide. Also, Peoria police had previously mentioned Logan as a suspect in the case.