Suspect in Pinnacle Gun and Ammo burglary taken into custody Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said a suspect in Wednesday morning’s burglary at Pinnacle Gun and Ammo has been taken into custody Thursday.

Sgt. Amy Dotson said more information is expected to be released later Thursday in a press release.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Peoria Police officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the shop in the 700 block of Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw broken glass, which pointed to a burglary. The suspect fled the scene with multiple firearms, including long guns and ammo.

WMBD will update this story once more information becomes available.