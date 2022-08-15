PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect accused of an armed robbery incident on Sunday has not yet been located by Peoria Police.

Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robber on the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Upon arrival at the location, witnesses informed officers that a male suspect walked into the building, implied that he was armed, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident and other violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.