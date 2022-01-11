15-year old suspect in Woodford County car burglaries arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to several car break-ins that happened in Woodford County over the weekend.

Monday, the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department requested help from the Peoria Police to investigate the burglaries.

A search warrant was executed for a home in the 1500 block of South Easton Street in Peoria just before 7:30 p.m. Peoria Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) was present and detained several people inside.

One of those detained was a boy, who is a suspect in the Woodford County burglaries. He had outstanding charges from other cases and during a search of the home, officers located several items of value, including an illegal firearm.

The boy was taken to the Peoria Police Department for an interview before being arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and no FOID card.

He was later transported to Juvenile Detention Center by the Peoria Police Department, but will be charged in Woodford County.

The investigation in Woodford County is ongoing.