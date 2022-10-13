NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July.

On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.

These injuries caused officers to launch an attempted murder investigation in conjunction with the Patrol and Investigative Divisions and the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office.

A warrant was issued, and McGill was located by Bloomington Police and the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.

McGill was arrested for attempted murder/intent to kill/injure, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery/great bodily harm, and aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.

If you have any information which may assist NPD in any investigation, please contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.