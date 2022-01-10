Suspect of December standoff in police custody Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect of a standoff that shut down part of Sheridan road in December 2021 has been taken into police custody Monday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed the news Monday evening, indicating 22-year-old DeAngelo D. Coleman is “in police custody in another jurisdiction.”

As previously reported, Peoria police were called to the home shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, on reports of armed men arguing. Once police got a warrant to enter the home hours later, both suspects were gone.

The police department identified Coleman as one of the men in the standoff. He was previously wanted on charges of aggravated assault and considered armed and dangerous.