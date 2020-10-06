Suspect of Western Illinois shooting pleads not guilty to four separate charges

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting his roommate inside their Western Illinois University (WIU) dorm room plead not guilty to all four charges against him Tuesday afternoon.

18-year-old Kavion Poplous of Chicago appeared in a preliminary hearing where he made the plea. He was also denied a motion to reduce his bail from $1 million.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Terry said Poplous shot his roommate in the leg, then stood over him and pulled the trigger four more times before pistol-whipping him.

Populous’ attorney asked a McDonough County judge to reduce his bond. The judge denied the request.

Poplous is facing four felony charges including two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder which carries up to 30 years in prison. He is also facing one count of Aggravated Battery and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Poplous is scheduled to be back in court in January.

This story will be updated.

