Suspect on the run after burglarizing Pinnacle Gun and Ammo in Peoria Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is on the run after a burglary at Pinnacle Gun and Ammo in Peoria.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Peoria Police officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the shop in the 700 block of Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw broken glass, which pointed to a burglary. The suspect fled the scene with multiple firearms, including long guns and ammo.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are asked not to approach or attempt to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone who sees the suspect is encouraged to call 911.

