Suspect on the loose after high-speed chase

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Police are looking for a suspect that led a police pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Canton Police Department, police are investigating a chase that caused the suspect to damage private farm property north of Canton and caused a crash between a city-owned vehicle and another car. The drivers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital but were released.

The suspect wrecked their vehicle and fled on foot north of Norris.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected