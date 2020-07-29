Suspect on the loose after high-speed chase

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Police are looking for a suspect that led a police pursuit Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Canton Police Department, police are investigating a chase that caused the suspect to damage private farm property north of Canton and caused a crash between a city-owned vehicle and another car. The drivers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital but were released.
The suspect wrecked their vehicle and fled on foot north of Norris.
