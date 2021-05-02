Suspected arson keeps Peoria Fire Department busy Sunday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arson has been deemed the cause of a house fire early Sunday morning.

The Peoria Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of West Lincoln Avenue at approximately 4:44 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front door and fire coming out of a back window.

After the department extinguished the fire and use fans for ventilation, they searched for occupants but found none.

An investigator called to the scene determined the cause to be arson, and said the fire was set intentionally in three seperate locations of the house.

Damage has been estimated at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News