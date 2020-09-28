Suspected Western Illinois University shooter makes first court appearance

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD)– A man accused of shooting his roommate inside of their Western Illinois University dorm room made his first appearance before a judge.

Kavion Poplous, 18 of Chicago appeared before a judge virtually in the McDonough County Courthouse this afternoon for the first time and heard the charges against him.

Poplous is facing four felony charges including two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder which carries up to 30 years in prison. He is also facing one count of Aggravated Battery and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Poplous is being held on a $1 million bond with his next hearing set for October 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected