Suspects arrested, charged in Sunday evening home invasion

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Deputies arrested two men who they say forced their way into a home that resulted in a gunshot Sunday evening.

On July 19, county deputies said 29-year-old Matthew J. Sloan and 28-year-old Donald E. Allen were charged with home invasion, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault.

Deputies said the suspects were in an argument with the residents earlier in the evening but decided to return later armed with baseball bats. Deputies said they kicked the door in and entered. They said a gunshot was fired inside the residence, but there were no injuries.

Deputies said they received a call about the incident around 9:30 p.m. at the address of 3113 W. Augustana.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Sloan and Allen were spotted at a traffic stop in the area. Detectives interviewed suspects before they were charged.

Deputies said the incident remains under investigation. There were no injuries to the homeowners.

