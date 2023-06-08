GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has taken five suspects into custody Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook update, four suspects fled from the scene of an attempted traffic stop when officers allegedly found them in possession of a stolen vehicle in Gridley.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and the police asked the public for help locating two men and two women who fled.

At the time, they were believed to possibly be armed.

All four were eventually located and taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by multiple surrounding agencies with the search.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.