Suspects in Kay Jewelers robbery all indited, bond set

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All three suspects involved in an attempted robbery at the Kay Jewelers in Northwoods Mall were indicted Tuesday, March 9.

Nineteen-year-old Terrion G. Johnson, 21-year-old Jabreez L. Thompkins, and 26-year-old Christopher K. Smith were all arrested in relation to the robbery by Peoria Detectives on Friday, Feb. 26.

All three are being indicted for entering a building with the intent to commit theft and theft of items worth more than $10,000.

All of their bond are set at $50,000. Their arraignment dates are set for Thursday, March 11.