Suspects on the run after following woman into her home, robbing her at gunpoint Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for suspects after a Peoria woman was followed into her home Tuesday night and robbed at gunpoint. Police said the two suspects took her keys and stole her car.

“We’re very active in the case. We’re still right in the middle of it,” said Sgt. Erin Barisch with the Criminal Investigations Division.

The crime happened on West Hanssler Place at about 9:30 p.m., all while a Ring Doorbell camera was recording.

“It provides us with a lot of information. It provides us with possible suspect descriptions, clothing, height, and weight,” said Barisch.

Some neighbors found out about it Wednesday.

“It is kind of scary because usually, this is a very safe neighborhood,” said neighbor Monica Rayford. “We’ve never had issues here.”

Sandra Brown’s granddaughter stays nearby. Brown said she heard about the incident and watched it, too. The victim shared the camera footage on social media.

“That whole video has affected me,” said Brown. “I mean, for somebody to come up on you like that, thank God she had the doorbell Ring. I think everybody should have a doorbell Ring.”

The incident has put the community on edge, prompting neighbors to look out for each other even more.

“Keep an eye out for anybody that … doesn’t look right in the neighborhood,” said Brown.

Rayford said she never thought something like this would happen in her neighborhood and is concerned about a repeat incident.

“We haven’t really experienced a lot in this area,” said Rayford. “I can’t say it won’t happen again.”

Police agree, but feel the motive was spontaneous.

“This area isn’t a well, or a higher crime rate area. I think this is a crime of opportunity,” said Barisch.

Sgt. Barisch encourages people to stay safe and alert.

“Make sure that you know your surroundings and what’s going on around you, day or night,” said Barisch.

Police said they recovered the victim’s car Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, but the suspects are likely juveniles.