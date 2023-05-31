PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Swan Lake performed by Kyiv Ballet will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center, on Oct. 16.

According to a Civic Center press release, tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or in person at the Toyota Box Office.

The performance will be brought to life by the finest dancers of the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater.

Swan Lake is a ballet masterpiece that tells the story of a prince who falls in love with a beautiful swan princess under a spell. The ballet is renowned for its choreography, set design, and Tchaikovsky’s music.

For the most up-to-date event information, visit www.PeoriaCivicCenter.com.