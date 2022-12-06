CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — BRACH’S candy company is kicking off nationwide exchange to connect fans with new traditions and some sweet treats.

BRACH’S Candy Canes is now inviting fans to share their holiday traditions in exchange for a tradition shared by someone from another generation and a free box of BRACH’S Candy Canes (for the first 5,000 claimants).

Holiday lovers can share their traditions at BRACHS.com/SweetnessSwap.

Submissions will be open from Dec. 5 to Dec. 16, and in exchange fans will receive e-cards from BRACH’S suggesting a new fan-submitted way to sweeten up their holidays beginning Dec. 19.

To kick off the campaign, candy fans tuned in to Instagram on Monday night to see Grammy-winning artist Macklemore and TikTok-famous grandma Barbara “Babs” Costello from “Brunch with Babs” exchange their favorite holiday recipes and traditions. Macklemore tried out Babs’ candy cane bark and hot cocoa recipe while Babs took on Macklemore’s family’s tradition of making gingerbread houses.

In the spirit of combining what has been beloved for decades with something brand-new, Babs and Macklemore also revealed the release of BRACH’S latest, limited-edition holiday candy innovations during their Instagram Live.

New to the BRACH’S holiday portfolio are three new holiday candies, available now for a limited time at grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide:

BRACH’S Holiday Heat Candy Canes: “Warm up with BRACH’S Holiday Heat, sweet and spicy candy canes. Share little moments of joy with deliciously fruity candy canes with a hint of chili heat, in assorted boxes of Watermelon Chili, Pineapple Chili and Mango Chili flavors.”

BRACH’S Holiday Lights: “Jelly candies shaped like holiday lights in refreshing lemon, blue raspberry, lime and cherry flavor-assorted bags. The stunningly bright flavors are a must-have this year for Gingerbread House decorating.”

BRACH’s Confetti Mint Stars: “Creamy, mint-flavored white candy star drops with inclusions of red glitter, adding a festive touch to any baked good, like cookies, cakes or Gingerbread Houses.”

“We’re excited to give families and friends new ways to make moments sweeter with BRACH’S by releasing our lineup of holiday candies with a twist and kicking off BRACH’S Sweetness Swap,” said Lauren Holtz Pezza, Director of Seasonal and BRACH’S Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “BRACH’S has been the delicious, risk-free go-to for holiday snacking, baking, decorating and gifting for generations, and we can’t wait to see the creative ways people of all ages come together and make occasions memorable this year using our new and classic treats.”