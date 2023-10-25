BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — School District 87 is working with Bloomington police after it was the target of a swatting call on Wednesday.

According to a message the district sent to families, a threatening call was made to District 87 and other community organizations. Bloomington police and the district security team determined this to be a swatting call and not a credible threat.

Swatting is a malicious act, often a threat or a false report of a crime reported over the phone, that is intended to deceive authorities and cause unnecessary panic and disruption.

Even though there is no credible threat, Bloomington police will have an increased presence at Bloomington High School.

Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. As soon as we received the call, we immediately followed the District 87 protocols, which are designed to ensure a swift and organized response to such situations. We worked in close collaboration with the Bloomington police to assess the threat appropriately. Gina Lavazza, Director of Communications, Bloomington Public Schools District 87

Any families with questions are encouraged to contact District 87’s Director of Safety & Security, Richard Hirsch.