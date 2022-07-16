HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Green Gables Bar & Grill’s co-owners held a fundraiser to help rebuild their restaurant, Saturday.

The restaurant was totaled two months ago, after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames.

Amy and Kyle Tague, co-owners of the restaurant, said Sweatfest is an initiative they are looking to have on an annual basis after they brought it back a year ago.

The event featured food, drinks and live bands.

Sweatfest was held on the lawn where the Bar & Grill used to stand at 17485 E 2500 North Rd.

The Tague’s also sold Green Gables fundraiser t-shirts and held raffles with all proceeds going towards helping to rebuild the restaurant.

The co-owners said they wanted to bring the community back together just as they did in their restaurant.

“[We want] you know just a little bit of community interaction since we’ve been gone for 2 months we already seen a lot of people we haven’t seen in that time frame and have a fun Gables night,” said Kyle Tague.

They said they are in the early stages of planning to start the rebuilding.