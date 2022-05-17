PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GHOST is on its way to North America, and making a stop in Peoria.

The Grammy Award Winning Swedish theatrical rock band will be playing 19 arenas across the US and Canada, beginning Aug. 26.

Local fans will be able to see the band performing at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Sept. 21. Tickets will go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.



Find the rest of the band’s schedule below: