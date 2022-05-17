PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GHOST is on its way to North America, and making a stop in Peoria.
The Grammy Award Winning Swedish theatrical rock band will be playing 19 arenas across the US and Canada, beginning Aug. 26.
Local fans will be able to see the band performing at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Sept. 21. Tickets will go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.
Find the rest of the band’s schedule below:
- Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
- Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
- Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
- Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
- Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
- Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena
- Thu Sep 8 – Danville, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*
- Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena
- Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
- Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
- Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
- Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
- Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
- Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
- Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
- Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center*
- *Carcass will replace Mastodon as support on the Green Bay show