Sweet and Crunchy Apple Cups

Celebrate the taste of fall with a delicious, bite-sized burst of apple flavors!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

½ teaspoon granulated white sugar

Cooking spray

12 wonton wrappers

1 large Red or Golden Delicious apple, chopped (1 ½ cups)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ Tablespoon brown sugar

1 – 5.3 ounce container of non-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon honey

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, mix ¼ teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon granulated sugar together.

3. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Place one wonton wrapper in each muffin cup, gently pressing the center down and the edges along the side. Lightly spray the wrappers with cooking spray and sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over each one. Bake for 14–16 minutes.

4. Spray a medium skillet with cooking spray. Add chopped apple, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and brown sugar. Stir and cook on medium heat for 5–7 minutes, or until apples soften a bit.

5. Scoop apple mixture into wonton cups evenly.

6. In a small bowl, stir together yogurt, vanilla and honey. Spoon on top of apple cups.

Optional serving: Try topping with blue cheese crumbles instead of a yogurt mixture for a sweet and salty version.

Serves 12

Nutrition Information

Per 1 apple cup with yogurt

Calories: 45

Total Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Sodium: 50mg

Total Carbohydrate: 8g