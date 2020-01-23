Sweet Basil Cafe opens new location in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Sweet Basil Cafe, a Chicago-based restaurant, has officially opened a location in the River City.

Sweet Basil is a family-owned restaurant and this marks the fourth location in Illinois.

“I think everyone just really likes our menu. We have that big menu that has everything on it and it makes people excited,” said Sami Danko, the general manager.

Danko says adding a location in Peoria is a great expansion for the business.

The Peoria location employs around 80 people, and the owners have nearly 300 employees total across all locations.

The cafe is open for all three meals and has hundreds of options to choose from.

“I would say what makes Sweet Basil different is we serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day long so whatever is on the menu is available for you. Also, obviously, we have a very big menu so I think that that kind of really makes us,” said Danko.