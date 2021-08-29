Sweet Corn Circus returned to Uptown Normal this weekend

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Uptown Normal’s Sweet Corn Circus returned this weekend after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides enjoying sweet corn, attendees were able to visit vendors and local businesses offering deals right along Uptown Circle, as well as watch live performances from Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus.

Andrea Raycraft, an organizer for the event, said they’re excited to be back with a new corn vendor and steam engine providing the power to cook the corn.

“It’s a great community event to have the kids come out, see how this all works, a lot of kids have never had sweet corn before so it’s been fun to be a part of that,” said Raycraft.

She added, the Sweet Corn Circus is unique but makes sense here in Central Illinois.

“In Central Illinois, corn is a way of life for so many of us growing up in this area, and so when you can have some amazing tasting sweet corn on top of enjoying your community, then this is the best way to do it,” said Raycraft.

Organizers got help from local Boy and Girl Scout troops as well.

“To start the initial process of the corn festival, the Scouts come, and their families and they chuck the corn and get it ready to be cooked to be served and given to the guests,” said Scouts Organizer Bob Clark.

He said help from the Scouts is appreciated, and it’s a good opportunity for them to volunteer too.

“Sometimes these kids don’t have that experience, so this is an opportunity for them to get out and get their hands dirty, work hard, and help the community,” said Clark.