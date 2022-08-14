CREVE COEUR Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday marked the 12th annual Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show benefit to raise money for pediatric diabetes.

Dan Jones has lived in Creve Couer his whole life and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 14 years old.

Now 60 years old, Jones has watched his daughter Emily and Nephew Brad suffer from the same disease. Once diagnosed, The Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center became a safe space for Jones and his family.

Since starting the event in 2011, Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show has raised and donated more than $70,000.

“The money is raised basically from donations we have T-shirts we sell, a registration fee for the cars that want to be involved, and a silent auction, 50/50. Any chance we get a chance to raise money for these kids, we raise the money,” said Jones.

All of the proceeds from The Sweet Kids Cruise-In and Car Show are donated to the Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois.