EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois hosted its Desserts First fundraiser at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Thursday.

The fundraiser featured six local chefs making deserts inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. Participants included:

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

Olympia

Par-A-Dice

Peoria’s Neighborhood Chef

W.E. Sullivans

The Chef & The Baker

There were five local celebrity guest judges, including WMBD/WYZZ Anchor Mark Welp and Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, for their Judge Choice award. Those in attendance were able to vote for the People’s choice award.

The event also featured a silent auction and a wine pull.

CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said they have been hosting the event for the last ten years and called Dessert First their signature event to raise money for the Central Illinois Girl Scouts.

Kovacevitch also said despite the theme of the night, the Girl Scouts are about more than just Cookies.

“We are STEM, we are outdoor education we have a beautiful equestrian facility out between Metamora and Germantown Hills, there is so much for every girl, so if you are looking for something varied for your girl to do, Girl Scouts is the place to be,” Kovacevich said.

More information on the Central Illinois Girl Scouts are available on its website.