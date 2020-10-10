Synthetic opioid breaking into Peoria County, doctors calling it lethal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A synthetic opioid has been newly identified in Peoria County.

Brorphine is a synthetic drug with potency and effects like fentanyl. It causes rapid respiratory depression and dysrhythmias in the heart, which can result in respiratory and cardiac arrest.

The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the drug showed up during autopsies on 20 people who died from overdoses around the country, three of them in Peoria County.

Dr. Ted Bender, President of UnityPoint Health said it is a public health concern, adding it could increase the risk of overdose in users.

Chris Schaffner, program leader with The Jolt Foundation said combating illegal drugs results in the manufacture of new ones.

“More and more substances keep pumping up and each time we push one set down a more dangerous version of it pops up,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner said there are resources available with The Jolt Foundation to help people use safely, like test strips that check for added substances like fentanyl. The challenge is, Brorphine is undetectable.

“We don’t have a drug testing tool that checks for that, that the average consumer can have like right now we have fentanyl test strips,” he said.

Dr. Bender said Brorphine is not the only threat.

“The risk of using any of these type of synthetic opioids is incredibly great, it’s like playing Russian roulette anytime you ingest,” Dr. Bender said.

Schaffner said choosing not to use is an option to prevent risk, but it may not be a choice for people dependent on drugs.

He suggests if you do use, do not do it alone. Use with a friend and never use drugs behind closed doors. In case of an emergency always keep three to nine doses of Narcan on hand.

The Jolt Foundation and UnityPoint Health have resources available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected