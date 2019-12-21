T.H.I.N.K Mentor Academy is helping hundreds have a merry Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. — Entering into its second year in collaboration with Toys For Tots, T.H.I.N.K Mentor Academy is making sure even more families have gifts for the holidays.

The program, which was started in 2013 to help youth learn how to deal with anger, learn and develop life and social skills, has collected enough donated toys this year to go to more than 200 families.

It had its toy distribution, Saturday, at the George Washington Carver Center having a turnout in the hundreds of families shopping with their kids, picking out toys donated from all over the community.

Staff Seargent Frank Isaac Tartsah, Toys for Tots coordinator, said it was truly a collective effort from the toy donations to the distribution.

“This year it has been so successful and it’s all because of the community,” Tartsah said. “It is not what we do; we do this out of the kindness of our hearts. But those that give, it’s because of them that we’re able to be what we are.”

Tartsah said his mission is to reach even more families in the future.

He said he wants to help relieve the burden for some families struggling to buy presents, while at the same time making sure more kids can wake up with gifts under their tree next year.