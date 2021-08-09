‘T. rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibit extended to 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who have not seen the T. Rex exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum will have until next year to experience this prehistoric monster.

Museum leaders announced their Every Student Initiative program will include extending the “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, ” through Jan. 9, 2022 for field trips.

In addition, the $150-value Student + Family Fun Pass, which provides sponsored K-8 students and their families free access to museum exhibitions, giant-screen theater films, and planetarium shows, was also renewed.

“On this annual Public Service Appreciation Day, the board and staff of Peoria Riverfront Museum

take time to invite local, state, and federal leaders into the museum to say thanks for their service,”

said Museum President and CEO John D. Morris. “We are proud to provide this public service with

private donations, impacting thousands of inspirational experiences every week designed to help

unleash the full talent and genius of every individual in our community.”

The Every Student Initiative provides free field trips to the museum and access to the museum’s Google Classrooms materials to students grades K-8 from Peoria Public Schools District 150, East Peoria Elementary School District 86, and other schools. Additionally, each student receives a Student+Family Fun Pass, allowing them to bring their families to the museum throughout the year.

Those looking for more information about sponsoring the Every Student Initiative program or becoming a

participating district, contact Peoria Riverfront Museum Development VP Anne Marie Miller at

309.863.3026 or ammiller@peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.