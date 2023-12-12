PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A popular donut store is opening a second location in Peoria.

Tadoughs is opening on North University Street on Wednesday morning for the Peoria community to enjoy.

The restaurant offers its special recipe donuts made from potatoes and its signature coffee. The owner says the location had only been running as a business before. So it took some time to turn the area into a bakery and restaurant.

On Tuesday, the location had a trial run, offering a small amount of donuts and coffee until they ran out.

It didn’t last long.

Rick Butler, the co-owner and President of Tadoughs said that “The response has been phenomenal already. We’re not even open until tomorrow, we opened today as a trial.”

He continued, “We ran 70 dozen and brought 30 from Pekin and we were sold out by 11 o’clock. There’s just a different taste to them, different texture, you know they’re light and fluffy but a little crunch to them and people love them.”

