Tailgate N’ Tallboys moves to Taylorville

PEORIA, Ill. — Tailgate N’ Tallboys is no longer a River City event.

The recently-formed entertainment company USA Concerts & Events announced Monday that Tailgate N’ Tallboys will move to South Fork Park in Taylorville for its 2020 run from July 30 – Aug. 1. The festival theme in 2020 will be “taking country back to the country.”

The event’s sponsors Wayne Klein and Steven Crusen, co-owners, who own the Crusens locations in Peoria and bring in local and regional musicians, are leading the entertainment company.

“Next year will be the fifth year of the festival and we are just excited to be a part of it and make sure it’s around for another five years,” Klein said. “We are refocusing on the experience part of the festival. It’s going to be a lot more than just music.”

Artist announcements for the upcoming Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival will be announced on Feb. 4.

“We are looking forward to joining USA Concerts & Events to continue bringing more top entertainment to Central Illinois,” South Fork owner Leroy Harris said.