Tailgate N’ Tallboys returning to Peoria in 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music fans in the River City can look forward to seeing a familiar festival return next year.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys, the popular country music festival, will return to Peoria for a weekend in June 2021 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. Rick Gaa, vice president of the sports complex, said he’s looking forward to the event.

“We are excited Tailgate N’ Tallboys is able to return to Peoria and look forward to providing a first-class venue and experience,” Gaa said. “It will be a great event to kickoff what promises to be another busy summer at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.”

Fans can mark their calendar for June 4-5 to see the festival in Peoria. Another weekend of the festival will be held in Taylorville on July 29-30.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys previously held its first festival in 2016 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe and hosted artists like Kid Rock, Willie Nelson, Aaron Lewis, and others. In 2020, the festival moved to South Fork Park in Taylorville. Local businesses owners and country music fans alike were devastated by the move.

Event managers said artist announcements, ticket details, and more are expected to be released in the months moving forward.

Those with questions or concerns can send them to Festival Marketing Director Jason Williams at jason@usaconcerts.com. General information about the event can visit the festival’s website.

