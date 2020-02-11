Tails of a Bookworm in Pekin gearing up for one-year anniversary

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — A non-profit book store in Pekin is gearing up for their one year anniversary.

Tails of a Bookworm is a volunteer-based book and gift store centered around adopting animals.

All proceeds from the store go directly to the Tazewell County animal shelter to fund animal care.

Not only can you enjoy a book and coffee – you can also interact with the furry friends in the store.

“We have kittens here most of the time, we are kittenless right now which is a good thing, we are happy about that. In a few weeks we will be completely overrun. That’s where every purchase in the store benefits the animals,” said Shannon Seiss, president of T.A.I.L.S.

Tails of a Bookworm is located at 3265 Court Street in Pekin.