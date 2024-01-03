PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Illinois home listing on Zillow has gone viral.

The property was highlighted in a TikTok video by Jonathan Carson, which has received more than 50,000 likes, comments and shares.

According to the Zillow listing, the home is located in Peoria Heights’ business district and has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, but it is the other features of the home that are drawing attention.

The home has an arcade, a basketball court, a Coca-Cola-themed “snack bar” and a large showroom/reception area.

The home is known as the “Baum Family Center,” and was bought by Wayne Baum initially 20 years ago, and has renovated it to be a getaway for his kids and grandkids. It was later used as a gathering place for charitable events and organizations.

Heartland Orchestra, Peoria Symphony and the Boys & Girls Club are a few of the organizations that have held fundraisers or dinner events at the location.

The realtor, Mark Ferrill, thinks it is going viral for everything it offers.

“I think because of the sheer uniqueness of it and the multi-uses that somebody could do with it.,” Ferrill said. “It could either be used the same type of thing or it could be a business and that sort of thing so it just kind of depends on what somebody’s interested in doing, but I just think it’s the multi-use and the uniqueness.”

The 7,000-square-foot home is currently listed at $1,350,000 for those interested.

Watch a full video tour here: