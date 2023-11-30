PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF Healthcare has been planning a cancer center for ten years. Now, it is under construction and expected to open in February 2024.

The cancer center will focus on taking the everyday burden off of patients who have been diagnosed. Their goal is to “wrap their arms” around patients and stay with them from detection to post-cancer care.

The new center will feature a teaching kitchen, where dieticians and their interns can learn about foods that will help the body become stronger to fight cancer. Just outside the main floor will be a health garden. The garden will feature a vegetable and herb garden for the kitchen to use, water features, trees, and a patio.

The hope is that the health garden will provide peace to patients who need some time with nature.

OSF Cancer Center will have staffing across the board, from doctors to physically treat cancer, to social workers and counselors. They will arrange for rides to and from appointments and make sure patients can get where they need to be for optimal care.

Another feature of the Cancer Center will be the Hope Conference Room. One wall is mostly covered in LED lights that can project imaging to a degree that radiologists and pathologists can see from a farther distance. The LED wall will allow physicians who are not local to be in the know about the diagnosis and treatment plans for their patients.

Brachytherapy is a common form of treatment, where needs are placed and aimed at a tumor, so radiation can directly impact the tumor, rather than the tissue surrounding it. This facility has put their MRI and CT machines directly next to the brachytherapy suite to reduce the time patients are uncomfortable.

The biggest feature of the new center is the Proton vault. This allows an isolated proton ray to directly impact tumors while reducing radiation damage to healthy tissue. Proton radiation does not cause burns that chemotherapy does.

Nine-foot depth concrete floors with seventy-foot pillars and five-foot thick walls allow radiation to stay where it is intended.

With the addition of the Proton Vault, OSF employees estimate that they will be able to treat upwards of twenty-five people daily.