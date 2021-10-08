Take a walk in the past at the 18th Annual Springdale Cemetery Tours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you want to take a walk in Peoria’s past, you don’t want to miss the second weekend of the 18th Annual Springdale Cemetery Tours at one of Illinois’ oldest and largest cemeteries.

During the tours, will be guided on a short walk through Springdale Cemetery to visit five Peorians from the past. According to information from the organizers, this year’s characters include:

Dr. Daniel E. Bowers: A prominent Peoria surgeon who was president of Methodist Medical Center staff, Illustrious Potentate of Mohammed Temple Shrine and Imperial Potentate of the Shrine of North America

Lucie Brotherson Tyng: The daughter of poet Frances Brotherson, President of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, namesake of Tyng School and the first woman elected to public office in Peoria before women even had the right to vote.

Alexander Tyng: The husband of Lucie Brotherson Tyng, an affluent businessman who served his community through his church, the public school board, and other philanthropic endeavors.

Willard B. Arnold: A direct descendant of John Arnold, who founded Hartford, Connecticut. He was a prosperous accountant for both LaTourneau Enterprises and Keystone Steel. He was on the Board of Election Commissioners for the City of Peoria and spent time in Brazil where he was the Director Secretary of Tratores do Brasil SA.

Lovilla Aiken Proctor: Proctor and her husband were prominent farmers. She was also the Sister of "Uncle Mark" Aiken, a radical abolitionist who he rang the Congregational church bell for every Union victory during the Civil War.

For tickets and more information, visit the Springdale Cemetery Tours website.