‘Take what you need, leave what you can’ Illini Bluffs offers a micro food pantry

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– “Take what you need, leave what you can,” that’s the message being spread by a newly created Illini Bluffs’ micro food pantry. With hand sanitizer and bags at the ready, the Illini Bluffs community is giving anyone who needs food, supplies, or products a one-stop shop all for free.

“We didn’t know when we started this maybe 72 hours ago, that so many people will donate,” said Illini Bluffs High School Principal Keith Brown.

The only request is to take what you need and leave what you can.

“Especially given the shutdown and their own needs and to see the amount of support that we’ve been given from the community in times of crisis, it seems like we always rise to the occasion and people help out,” said Brown.

The micro food pantry is filled with non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, hair products, soaps and more.

“Obviously in high need, as we’re seeing out there in the stores is paper products,” said Brown. “Paper towels, toilet paper, those things. Baby wipes, diapers of various sizes, formula, and items like that for child care.”

The pantry is open 24/7 until the end of the stay-at-home order, which is currently slated for April 7.

All donations can be dropped off at door number 10. Item pickup is located at door 5. All donated items are wiped down and sanitized then redistributed to the pickup side.

A handful of workers are restocking shelves as it becomes depleted.

The school is located 9611 S Hanna City Glasford Road, Glasford, IL 61533.